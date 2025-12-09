Sincere McCormick: Joins Denver's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCormick was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.
McCormick was let go by Arizona on Dec. 2, but he has now quickly found a new home with Denver. The running back spent time with both the 49ers' and Cardinals' practice squads this year, and he'll provide the Broncos' with an additional extreme depth option behind RJ Harvey while J.K. Dobbins (foot) is on injured reserve.
