Wilson completed 14 of 22 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles. He added four rushes for 13 yards while losing a fumble.

The Eagles dominated time of possession, and the Steelers ran only offensive 41 plays. In part, that was due to Wilson's inability to move the Pittsburgh offense, as the unit totaled -19 yards through their five possessions while picking up only 163 net yards for the game. The end result was Wilson's lowest yardage total as the team's starter and marks his second consecutive performance with less than 160 passing yards with George Pickens (hamstring) sidelined. Though Baltimore's passing defense has been leaky at times, it will be difficult to trust Wilson moving forward -- particularly so long as Pickens is out.