Sims reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Sims was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Rams, playing two snaps on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit, including two punt returns for 27 yards and three kick returns for 49 yards. The wide receiver played in the team's final three games of the regular season, compiling 236 kick-return yards and 32 yards on punt returns. Sims may now enter the offseason as a free agent.