Sims reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Sims was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week, failing to record any stats while playing three snaps on offense. Michael Wilson (49), Xavier Weaver (38), Marvin Harrison (19) and Jalen Brooks (17) out snapped him on offense, though Harrison aggravated his heel injury in the contest. Additionally, Sims returned five kickoffs for 132 yards and added a five-yard punt return in the team's 37-14 loss to Cincinnati. Sims seems likely to be elevated again for the team's final regular-season contest Sunday against the Rams.