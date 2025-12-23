Sims reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Sims was elevated to the Cardinals' active roster and made his 2025 regular-season debut during Sunday's loss to the Falcons. He played seven of 57 offensive snaps without recording a target, but he also played six snaps on special teams and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards. Sims is eligible to be elevated to the active roster twice more this season, and he could be brought up from the practice squad for Arizona's Week 17 tilt against Cincinnati on Sunday.