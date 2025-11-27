Texans' C.J. Stroud: Another full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stroud (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
Back-to-back full practices have Stroud trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Colts. Friday's final injury report will confirm the QB's Week 13 game status, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston indicates that the expectation is that Stroud is in line to be officially cleared.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Full practice, still in protocol•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Return could boost offense•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Ruled out for Thursday night•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Likely to remain out Week 12•