The eventual return of Stroud (concussion) could aid a Houston offense that struggled in the second half of last Thursday's 23-19 win over Buffalo, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We still gotta do a better job of moving the ball in the second half," Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. "I don't think our second-half offense was good enough."

The Texans had a strong first half against the Bills with 20 points, but the offense was limited to just 60 net yards after the break. Four of the team's five second-half possessions ended in a punt, including three three-and-outs. The one scoring drive was a squandered opportunity that began at Buffalo's 22-yard line and ended with a field goal. A healthy Stroud could be the elixir to solve the execution woes. His accuracy and arm talent are considered better than those of fill-in starting quarterback Davis Mills, which means defenses would be forced to respect the passing game. Ryans said Monday that Stroud remains in concussion protocol, but the Texans have optimism about his chances of playing Sunday in Kansas City after he returned to practice last week.