Keenum and Davis Mills are expected to compete for the backup job after Houston selected C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Either Keenum or Mills could be the Week 1 starter, but in the long-term, the position belongs to Stroud. Keenum was expected to help guide a young quarterback, when he signed a two-year deal during the offseason, and that role should remain the same in 2023.