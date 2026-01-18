Texans' Dalton Schultz: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (calf) won't return to Sunday's Sunday's divisional-round game against the Patriots.
Schultz thus finishes his afternoon with two catches (on two targets) for 47 yards. Cade Stover and Harrison Bryant are Houston's available tight ends for the remainder of Sunday's contest.
