Pierce (ankle) was present for Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the running back's presence on the field Friday offers hope that he could potentially return to the mix Sunday against the Cardinals. The Texans' upcoming injury report will add further context to Pierce's Week 11 status, but if he's available versus Arizona, he could re-enter the mix in a time-share with Devin Singletary, who's coming off a 150-yard rushing effort in Week 10.