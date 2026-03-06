Stingley had $20.38 million of his $21.59 million salary-cap figure converted to a signing bonus Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move allows the Texans to save $16 million in cap space, per Wilson. Stingley signed a three-year, $90-million extension with Houston in March of last year and then finished the 2025 regular season with 15 pass breakups, including four interceptions. He was targeted just 65 times during the regular season, down from 95 the year before.