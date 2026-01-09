Stingley (oblique) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Stingley was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Thursday with an oblique injury he suffered in the Week 15 win over the Cardinals. The starting cornerback has played through the injury since suffering it, managing to dodge an injury designation nearly every week. The 24-year-old is all set to suit up for Monday night's wild-card round matchup with the Steelers. Stingley will start opposite Kamari Lassiter (ankle/knee) or Tremon Smith, depending on Lassiter's game-day status.