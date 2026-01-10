Stingley recorded 36 tackles (26 solo), 15 passes defensed (four interceptions), a forced fumble and a touchdown over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Stingley played a full 17-game season for the second consecutive season, as he enhanced his legend as a shutdown corner. While the 36 tackles were a career-low, it's has more to do with quarterbacks not throwing his way. Stingley was targeted just 65 times after seeing 95 the previous season in the same number of games. There was some slippage in reception percentage and missed tackles, but Stingley remains among the league's elite cornerbacks.