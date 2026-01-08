Stingley (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Stingley managed to play through his oblique injury versus Indianapolis in Week 18, and he'll now have two more chances to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps in advance of Monday's wild-card round matchup against the Steelers. The star cornerback's availability will be crucial for Houston's defense, as the team prepares to embark on a hopeful playoff run.