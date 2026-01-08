Texans' Derek Stingley: Limited in practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Stingley managed to play through his oblique injury versus Indianapolis in Week 18, and he'll now have two more chances to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps in advance of Monday's wild-card round matchup against the Steelers. The star cornerback's availability will be crucial for Houston's defense, as the team prepares to embark on a hopeful playoff run.
More News
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Will play against Indianapolis•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: No rest if healthy Week 18•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Ready to face Chargers•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Limited in practice•