Texans' Derek Stingley: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Stingley was held out of Wednesday's practice while managing an oblique issue, but the fourth-year corner was able to log a limited session Thursday. Given that the Texans could still win the AFC South division title, Stingley would likely be available for Sunday's game against the Colts unless he were to suffer a setback. Friday's practice report will determine whether he enters Week 18 with an injury designation.
