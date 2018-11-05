Watson completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns, adding 38 rushing yards on six carries during Sunday's 19-17 win against Denver.

Watson has been held under 240 passing yards in four consecutive games, but he commands a sterling 9:2 touchdown:interception ratio over that same span. Compared to an output of 324 passing yards per game through Week 5, Watson's average of 192 since Week 6 is underwhelming, but he's avoided committing turnovers of late (one interception in each of his first five games of year, just two interceptions over the past four). The second-year quarterback hasn't demonstrated the "rushing floor" that invested fantasy GMs anticipated entering the season (29.7 rushing yards per game), but he's still managed to exceed 20 points (standard scoring) in six of the past eight weeks. Watson and the Texans roll into a Week 10 bye as winners of six straight, awaiting a Nov. 18 date with a Washington secondary that ranked top 5 in yards allowed per pass attempt before trading for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.