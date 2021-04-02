The Houston Police Department released a statement Friday regarding a report filed against Watson. "Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process."

In recent weeks, 21 civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson, alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault. The NFL opened an investigation into the matter on March 18, at which time the Texans noted they "still stay in close contact with the league as they do" but "do not anticipate making any additional statements until" it concludes, per NFL.com. After Friday's complaint, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, released a statement on behalf of Watson. According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, "We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department." There appears to be no end in sight to Watson's situation as the legal system does its due diligence.