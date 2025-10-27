Noel brought in five of six targets for 63 yards in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Noel finished tied for the team lead in receptions and for runner-up status in targets while also finishing second in receiving yards. It was the second straight productive showing in less than a week for the rookie third-round pick, who'd also produced a career-best 77 receiving yards on four catches during the Week 7 Monday night loss to the Seahawks. The absences of Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) have both played a part in Noel's recent surge -- Collins exited early in the fourth quarter in Seattle while Kirk has missed the last two games -- but Noel could be carving out a larger role for himself that will endure even when his veteran teammates are back in action.