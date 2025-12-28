Noel caught three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17. He also had one carry for two yards.

It was a big day for Houston's rookie wideouts, as both Noel and Jayden Higgins scored on the team's first two possessions. With Los Angeles' defense paying extra attention to Nico Collins, Noel was one-on-one and beat Elijah Molden deep on a post route for a 43-yard score. It was the second touchdown of the season for the rookie, whose inconsistent production from week to week makes him a hard start for fantasy managers. Noel has seven receptions on 10 targets for 82 yards over the last seven games.