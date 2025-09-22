Noel caught his lone target for four yards, returned two punts for 11 yards and two kickoffs for 53 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Noel was the wideout most impacted by the season debut of Christian Kirk, who missed the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. Noel played nine snaps, his fewest in the first three games. He did, however, maintain a role in the return game with a healthy Braxton Berrios inactive Sunday.