Texans' Jaylin Noel: Reduced snaps on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Noel caught his lone target for four yards, returned two punts for 11 yards and two kickoffs for 53 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Noel was the wideout most impacted by the season debut of Christian Kirk, who missed the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. Noel played nine snaps, his fewest in the first three games. He did, however, maintain a role in the return game with a healthy Braxton Berrios inactive Sunday.
