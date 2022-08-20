Mack rushed eight times for 29 yards in the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night.

Mack drew the start while rookie Dameon Pierce was held out of action, and the veteran was able to put in a more productive showing than his three-carry, six-yard tally during the preseason opener against the Saints on Saturday. Pierce was much more explosive during his time on the field versus New Orleans, however, and perhaps Mack's extended playing time Friday was head coach Lovie Smith's attempt to give him ample opportunity in game action after the combination of an Achilles injury and Jonathan Taylor limited him to just 32 total carries with the Colts over the last two seasons. Pierce could see a similar or greater level of volume in the preseason finale versus the 49ers on Thursday, and if he's able to make another strong impression, it's conceivable the fourth-round pick could wrest the No. 1 running back job ahead of Week 1.