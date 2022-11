Burkhead (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Cleveland, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Burkhead was forced out of Sunday's loss at Miami early with a concussion, and he's still awaiting clearance from team physicians to return to football activities. Should he need to sit out in Week 13, Dare Ogunbowale and Eno Benjamin would be in line for complementary roles behind Dameon Pierce.