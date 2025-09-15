Ward completed 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams. He added four rushes for eight yards.

Ward struggled with efficiency for the second consecutive week, averaging only 5.3 yards per attempt. However, he showed off his playmaking ability while connecting with Elic Ayomanor for his first pro touchdown after scrambling for several seconds before throwing across his body for a nine-yard score. Ward also completed three passes of more than 20 yards, two of which went to Calvin Ridley, which was also an improvement over Week 1. Ward isn't trustworthy for standard fantasy formats yet, but he did seem to take a step forward in his second pro start.