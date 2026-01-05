Ward was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder after undergoing testing Monday and isn't expected to require offseason surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ward ended up starting all 17 games during his rookie season for the Titans, but after taking every snap through the first 16 contests, an injury to his throwing shoulder forced him out of Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars following Tennessee's opening drive. The Titans were initially fearful that Ward had suffered a significant injury that might need surgery, but the young signal-caller appears to have received a more favorable prognosis than expected after being sent in for tests. The Titans haven't offered a timeline for when Ward will be fully recovered from the shoulder injury, however, so his availability for the start of the team's offseason program could be affected. Ward wrapped up his 2025 campaign with 323 completions on 540 pass attempts (59.8 percent) for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 159 yards and two scores on 39 carries. He was particularly effective following the Titans' Week 10 bye, raising his completion rate to 62.4 percent while accounting for 12 touchdowns (10 passing, two rushing) and committing just three turnovers (one interception, two lost fumbles) over the final eight games.