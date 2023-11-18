The Titans signed McLendon to their active roster off their practice squad Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

McLendon was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last week's loss to Tampa Bay and logged 15 defensive snaps, finishing with two assisted tackles. He's now been signed to Tennessee's active roster to provide depth along the defensive line. McLendon was originally signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent after logging six sacks in 12 games for Eastern Kentucky as a redshirt senior last year.