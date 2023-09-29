Burks (knee) wasn't present for Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks was limited Wednesday and didn't practice Thursday, so the wideout's continued absence from Friday's session clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Further context on that front will arrive once the Titans' final injury report of the week is posted, but if Burks is out or limited this weekend, added Week 4 opportunities alongside DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) would be available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore.