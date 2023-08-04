Mattison (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After Mattison missed the final stages of Tuesday's session while sporting a limp, he's been able to handle reps in back-to-back days. Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, while the Vikings were back to a normal version Thursday, so he appears to be putting the injury behind him. Reserve running back Kene Nwangwu also is dealing with an unknown injury at the moment, so Minnesota signed Abram Smith on Thursday to bolster its backfield depth alongside Ty Chandler and rookie seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride.