Mattison recorded three carries for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers.
Mattison was the starting back with Dalvin Cook (rest) out, though he didn't tally a carry after Minnesota's first offensive possession. He ripped off a 13-yard gain that pushed the Vikings deep into San Francisco territory, though the drive ended with a Kellen Mond interception. Mattison will continue to work as Cook's backup once the regular season kicks off.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Light work in fill-in start•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: No missed practice•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Hurts finger•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Takes back seat in season finale•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Four receptions in backup role•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Totals 70 yards, finds end zone•