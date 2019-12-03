Mattison rushed four times for 22 yards and secured four of five targets for 51 yards in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.

Mattison took on extra snaps after Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was forced from the contest, and the rookie finished tied for the team lead in receptions and second in receiving yardage for the night. Coach Mike Zimmer labeled Cook's injury as not serious in his postgame press conference, but if it proves severe enough to sideline the third-year back for a Week 14 tilt against the Lions, Mattison would be primed for a start versus Detroit's vulnerable defense.