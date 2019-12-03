Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Solid in emergency duty
Mattison rushed four times for 22 yards and secured four of five targets for 51 yards in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.
Mattison took on extra snaps after Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was forced from the contest, and the rookie finished tied for the team lead in receptions and second in receiving yardage for the night. Coach Mike Zimmer labeled Cook's injury as not serious in his postgame press conference, but if it proves severe enough to sideline the third-year back for a Week 14 tilt against the Lions, Mattison would be primed for a start versus Detroit's vulnerable defense.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Has 52 yards rushing Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Productive in complementary role•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Unproductive over seven rushes•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Career-best production in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...