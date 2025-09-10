Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Van Ginkel is in the concussion protocol, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Van Ginkel will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol before being cleared to suit up for a game, making his status for Sunday night's home matchup against the Falcons murky. The veteran linebacker was productive during Monday's 27-24 win over the Bears, recording five tackles (three solo), including one for a loss, plus two defensed passes. Dallas Turner will be the primary beneficiary of increased snaps if Van Ginkel misses any time.