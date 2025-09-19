Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Questionable for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
It's unclear if Van Ginkel has passed through the league's concussion protocol, but he did practice fully Friday after a pair of limited practices to open the week. Van Ginkel missed last Sunday night's loss to the Falcons.
