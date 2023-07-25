Hunter has reported to training camp, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Hunter had been holding out during the team's offseason program and missed minicamp due to feeling he's earned a bump in pay. The three-time Pro Bowler is currently making $4.9 million, which is below market value for his recent production. Seifert also adds that Hunter is not expected to be a full participant at practice right away, and he still may be holding out for a better deal before he's a full go during training camp.
