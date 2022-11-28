Kendricks recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 33-26 win over the Patriots.
Kendricks finished tied for second on team with eight tackles, matching Harrison Smith's total while falling just one short of Jordan Hicks' team-high nine takedowns. The linebacker rebounded well following a season-low two tackles against Dallas in Week 11 and he will look to keep it up when the Vikings face off with the Jets in Week 13.
