Vikings' Eric Wilson: Cleared for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions.
Wilson was a limited participant in Monday and Tuesday's practices, but was able to upgrade to a full participant Friday, just in time to avoid any injury designation for this week's divisional matchup. The starting inside linebacker is all set to suit up for Thursday's game, where the Vikings will try to play spoiler for a Lions team on the brink of postseason elimination.
