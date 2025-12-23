Wilson (thumb) was listed as a listed practice participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Wilson likely picked up the injury during the Vikings' 16-13 win over the Giants on Sunday, when he posted four tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks. Wilson has logged at least 1.0 sacks in three of his last four games and is up to a career-best 6.5 sacks through 15 regular-season games. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Lions on Christmas Day.