Wilson finished Sunday's 23-16 victory over Tampa Bay with 10 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one defensed pass.

Wilson not only led Minnesota with 10 stops, he was also responsible for 1.5 of the team's six total sacks. The veteran linebacker recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games with the Vikings last year, as he's benefitted statistically from being in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz-happy system. Wilson also surpassed 100 tackles for the second time in his career last year and is on pace to do so again in 2026 with 20 stops through three contests.