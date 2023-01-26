Phillips compiled 59 tackles (28 solo), including 1.5 sacks, as well as one pass defended and one fumble recovery over 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

Phillips was rather productive in his first season with the Vikings, as he achieved career highs in tackles, sacks and defensive snaps for the second year in a row. He also eclipsed his previous career high for tackles 14 games into the 2022 season. The 27-year-old paced Minnesota's defensive line in playing time while slotting in alongside fellow veteran Dalvin Tomlinson. With Tomlinson now set to become a free agent this offseason, Phillips could be in line for an even more prominent role on the defensive interior in 2023.