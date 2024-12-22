Smith (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Smith was given the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging a DNP/LP/DNP practice week due to a foot injury, and the veteran safety has not progressed enough in his recovery to play. Jay Ward and Theo Jackson are the top candidates to start at strong safety alongside free safety Camryn Bynum due to Smith's injury. Smith's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 29.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Looks like game-time call•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Could play in Week 16•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited on Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Collects 11 tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Picks off pass in win•