McCarthy (right hand) practiced fully Thursday.

McCarthy sat out last Thursday against the Lions due to a hairline fracture in his right throwing hand that he sustained Week 16 at the Giants. He got back on the field Tuesday and had a "really positive" throwing session, as coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. With a full practice now under his belt, McCarthy is set to take on the Packers in Week 18.