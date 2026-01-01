Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy (right hand) practiced fully Thursday.
McCarthy sat out last Thursday against the Lions due to a hairline fracture in his right throwing hand that he sustained Week 16 at the Giants. He got back on the field Tuesday and had a "really positive" throwing session, as coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. With a full practice now under his belt, McCarthy is set to take on the Packers in Week 18.
