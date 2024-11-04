Darnold completed 28 of 34 pass attempts for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing four times for 14 yards and surrendering a fumble in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Darnold completed his third game with at least three touchdowns this season. It came at the cost of three turnovers (two picks, one fumble), but the overall results were positive from a fantasy perspective. Darnold is now up to 1,900 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions through eight starts with Minnesota this season. The 2018 first-round pick continues to surpass expectations in his new digs as the Vikings prepare to take on the Jaguars next Sunday.