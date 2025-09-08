The Vikings elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday's NFC North clash against the Bears.

Jones caught on with the Vikings' practice squad after being cut from the initial 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, but the fourth-year wideout will suit up for Monday's regular-season opener. He played all 17 regular-season games in each of the past three years as a member of the Jaguars and split his snaps between offense and special teams. Jones will likely be limited to special-teams coverage but could see some offensive snaps should the Vikings wide receiver corps suffer an injury.