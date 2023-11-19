Chandler could be in line for a "pretty even split" of work out of the backfield Sunday against the Broncos with Alexander Mattison (concussion), who remains listed as questionable but is on track to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Despite sustaining a concussion in last Sunday's win over New Orleans, Mattison was able to clear the five-step protocol relatively quickly. Though he took a questionable tag into the weekend, Mattison was a full practice participant Friday, and he appears to have received clearance from an independent neurologist to return to game action this Sunday. Though Mattison has operated as the Vikings' lead back all season, he's yet to score a touchdown as a runner and is averaging a lowly 3.5 yards per carry on 130 totes. Even before missing most of the final two quarters of last week's win, Mattison had been ceding some work to Chandler, who saw his role expand after No. 2 option Cam Akers sustained a season-ending Achilles tear the previous week. With 15 carries for 45 yards and no targets in the passing game against New Orleans, Chandler wasn't particularly efficient with his opportunities, though he did convert on a goal-line carry for a second-quarter touchdown.