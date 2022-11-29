Galchenyuk skated on the third line during Monday's practice, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Galchenyuk, who was working on a player tryout at AHL Colorado, was signed by the Avalanche and added to the NHL roster Monday. The 28-year-old veteran had seven points over seven games with the Eagles and will help a roster that's been hit hard by injuries. In addition to the injuries, the Avs cycled several younger bodies between the AHL and NHL, looking for someone to stick and provide scoring depth. Galchenyuk was on a line with Alex Newhook and Jean-Luc Foudy.