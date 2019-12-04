Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Out against Toronto
As expected, Burakovsky (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, but he could be ready to return Thursday against Montreal, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Burakovsky will miss a third straight game Wednesday, but he's clearly made significant progress in his recovery recently. Another update on the 24-year-old winger's status should sufrace following Thursday's morning skate.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Fails to practice•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Not playing Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Deuces wild•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Tallies twice in first period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.