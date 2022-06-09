According to coach Jared Bednar, Cogliano has undergone a "similar surgery" as Nazem Kadri (thumb), Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

It isn't clear if Cogliano's undergone surgery on one of his thumbs or a different finger, but either way, it's safe to assume the 34-year-old forward will miss the rest of the playoffs. Cogliano is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.