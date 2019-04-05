Soderberg scored on one of his six shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Soderberg's 23rd goal of the season tied the score at 2-2 with 9:25 left in the third period, securing a playoff berth for the Avalanche by reaching overtime. The 33-year-old Swede has been a huge source of secondary scoring all season for Colorado, as he's easily set a career high in goals and needs two points in Saturday's finale against the Sharks to match his 2015-16 high of 51.