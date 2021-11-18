Kuemper allowed two goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Kuemper faced a decent workload in the contest, but the Avalanche's excellent power play covered the two goals he allowed. This was the 31-year-old's fifth win in his last six starts, as he's settled in nicely after a slow start to the season. He improved to 7-4-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 11 appearances. He'll likely get a chance to face the Kraken on Friday as the Avalanche wrap up a two-game road trip.