Kuemper will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Capitals, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper will have the shot to face his former team, the Washington Capitals, in Tuesday's clash in an effort to get back on track. The 36-year-old netminder has posted an 0-3-1 record, a 4.52 GAA and an .847 save percentage across four appearances to start the new season. He's a shaky fantasy option for the time being, especially against a Caps' offense averaging 3.50 goals per game this season. If he can't come out with the win Tuesday, the Kings could start looking towards Anton Forsberg more often.