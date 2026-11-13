Kuemper gave up four goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

This was Kuemper's 500th career appearance, but it was one to forget. The netminder struggled for a second straight start despite facing little shot volume. He's down to 5-5-1 on the year with a 3.58 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 11 starts. The Kings have started to mix in Anton Forsberg more often, and this could turn into a straight timeshare if Kuemper can't correct course soon. The Kings' next game is at home versus the Flames on Saturday.