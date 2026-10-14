Kuemper stopped four of seven shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kuemper only last through the first period. The 36-year-old remains winless on the year, going 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed on 98 shots. Anton Forsberg stopped all nine shots he faced over the final two periods, though the Kings weren't able to get back into the contest. Kuemper's status as the starting goalie is on thin ice, especially if he can't some positive results soon. The Kings are off until they host the Bruins on Saturday.